FG Triples Prize Money For Team Nigeria Medalists    

The Federal Government has tripled the prize money award for Team Nigeria medallists at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Making the announcement Tuesday in Tokyo after Wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal of the Games, Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the Youth and Sports Development Ministry, Dr Simon Ebohdjaiye says the gesture is in appreciation of the impressive and historic performances put up by the athletes.

“The gesture is to drive home the point that the Federal Government rewards superlative efforts,” said the Director who praised the athletes for their massive exploits in Tokyo.

“Gold medallist will now be rewarded with $15,000 while silver and bronze medal winners will each get $10,000 and $7,500 respectively. The earlier award is $5,000 for gold, $3,000 for silver and $2,000 for bronze”….