I Was Destined By God To Play For AC Milan -Giroud

Olivier Giroud has disclosed that he has been destined by God to play for AC Milan.

Giroud joined AC Milan from Chelsea after he represented France at the Euro 2020, where the team crashed out in the round of 16.

In an interview with TribalFootball, Giroud stated that it was God’s wish for him to play for the Milan club this season.

“I am not superstitious, a shirt number cannot change the way I play. Strikers like Inzaghi, Marco van Basten and Jean-Pierre Papin wore this shirt for Milan, but I don’t feel the pressure.”

He continued: “I won many trophies at every club I’ve been at and would like to do the same here. I do have an objective in my mind, but I don’t want to reveal it, otherwise there’d be too much pressure. Let’s just say my final objective is to win with Milan.

“The time had come to leave Chelsea and discover a new league. God wanted me…