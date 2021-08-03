Inter Milan Reject Chelsea’s £85m Bid For Lukaku

Inter Milan have reportedly rejected Chelsea’s £85m plus Marcos Alonso offer for striker Romelu Lukaku.

With the Blues continuing to be frustrated in their pursuit of Erling Braut Haaland, Lukaku has supposedly moved to the top of their striker wishlist for the current window.

Furthermore, Inter are thought to be determined to secure the signature of Alonso this summer, with the Serie A champions failing to make progress in contract negotiations with Ivan Perisic.

However, Sky Italia claims that Inter have rebuffed an approach from Chelsea which would have included Alonso as part of a deal, with the Blues also offering a hefty cash sum of £85m.

The Nerazzurri are known to want to trim their wage bill given their volatile financial situation, but the report adds that Lukaku is one of the few players deemed ‘untouchable’ by the club.

The Belgium international left Chelsea without netting once in 2014, and he…