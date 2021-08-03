Kelechi Iheanacho| Impressive Goals| Assists & Skills 2020/21

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is a Nigerian born football player, He plys his trade in the English Premier League with Leicester City. He has won the CAF most promising talent of the year in 2013 and has won a U17 world cup winners medal with Nigeria. In that tournament Kelechi won the golden ball.Watch his best goals, skills, and passes for Leicester City in 2020/21 season!

