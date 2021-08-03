Mikel Outlines Trophy Ambitions At Kuwait SC

John Mikel Obi is aiming to win trophies at Kuwaiti Premier League club Al Kuwait Sporting Club , reports Completesports.com.

Mikel linked up with up The Brigadiers last month after having his deal with Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City cancelled by mutual consent.

The 34-year-old penned a one-year contract with Carlos Gonzalez’s side.

“I am happy to be here, in this great club hoping to win trophies together this season,” Mikel told the media during his unveiling by the club on Monday.

“For the management and the fans, thank you for your warm welcome, I am ready for the new challenge.”

Meanwhile, the former Nigeria captain will be wearing the number 12 jersey which he wore during his time with Chelsea at new club.

Kuwait SC finished third in the Kuwaiti Premier League last season behind Al-Qadsia and champions Al-Arabi.

By Adeboye Amosu

