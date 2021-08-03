Oborodudu Settles For Silver After Defeat In Wrestling Final

Blessing Oborududu had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Tamyra Stock-Mensah in the final of the women’s Wrestling 68kg at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Oborodudu is now the first ever Nigerian to win a medal in wrestling at the Olympic games.

Despite a spirited effort, Oborodudu succumbed to Stock-Mensah 4-1 to end up with a runners-up medal.

Her effort has now taken Team Nigeria’s medal haul at the on-going games to two after Ese Brume won bronze in the long jump event in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Aminat Adeniyi will no longer contest for a medal via the Repechage route in the Women’s Wrestling 62kg.

Despite losing to Ukraine’s Iryna Koliadenko, Adeniyi was still in contention for a medal provided Koliadenko gets to the final, as the Nigerian would then enter the Repechage for a chance to fight for a…