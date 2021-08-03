Onuachu, Noni Madueke On Target; Aribo Missing In Action For Rangers

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu was on target as KRC Genk fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round fixture at the Luminus Arena on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu put Genk ahead in the 39th minute after he was set up by Junya Ito.

The 27-year-old was replaced by his international teammate Cyriel Dessers eight minutes from time.

At the Phillips Stadion, Noni Madueke was on target as PSV Eindoven thrashed Danish club FC Midtylland 3-0.

The Nigerian-born forward opened scoring for the hosts on 19 minutes.

Read Also: Mikel States Trophy Ambition At Kuwait SC

FC Midtylland’s midfielder Raphael Onyedika featured for 90 minutes in the game.

In another fixture, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun were not included in matchday squad in Glasgow Rangers’ 2-1 away defeat to Malmo of Sweden.

Balogun missed the game through suspension.

Bonke Innocent was in action for Malmo. The midfielder…