Rivers Angels Qualifies For Inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League

Rivers Angels have qualified for the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League which will take place in Egypt later this year.

The Port-Harcourt based club secured qualification after hammering Amis du Monde FC of Togo 5-1 in the semi-final of WAFU B zonal qualifiers on Monday in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

A brace from Maryann Ezenagu and a goal each from Deborah Abiodun, Damilola Koku and Cynthia Aku, earned Rivers Angels the comfortable win.

Rivers Angels got to the semi-final after finishing top of group B following comfortable victories over Ghana’s Hasaacas and Police Sports Association of Niger Republic.

The Nigeria Women’s League champions will take on Hasaacas of Ghana in the final on Thursday August 5.

Both Rivers Angels and Hasaacas have booked the ticket to represent the region in the CAF women’s champions league.

