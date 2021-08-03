Spurs To Fine Star Kane For Pre-season Training Snub 

Tottenham Hotspur are set to fine star striker Harry Kane for not turning up for pre-season training on Monday.

Kane, 28, was due to return to Hotspur Way on Monday following a short holiday as speculation around his future intensifies.

It is understood Tottenham are “disappointed” with Kane’s actions.

Sky Sports News exclusively reported in May that Kane had told Spurs he wanted to leave this summer with Man City, Manchester United and Chelsea interested.

Also Read: Rivers Angels Qualifies For Inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League

At the end of June, Manchester City made a £100m bid for the England captain.

Kane is valued at upwards of £120m and Tottenham are keen to keep him despite the striker believing he has a gentleman’s agreement with Daniel Levy.

Levy, who has appointed Juventus’ former football officer Fabio Paratici as the club’s new managing director of football, said in June he sympathises with Kane’s frustrations about the lack of silverware at…