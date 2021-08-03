Tokyo 2020: Enekwechi Makes Men’s Shot Put Final

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi on Tuesday booked is place in the men’s Shot Put final at the Tokyo 2020, Completesports.com reports.

Contesting in Group B, Enekwechi launched a mark of 21.16m to place 4th and pick up one of the non-automatic qualifying spot for the final.

He will now contest against 11 other opponents in the final billed for Thursday, 5th August.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria has won two medals (silver and bronze) at the on-going Tokyo Olympics.

Blessing Oborodudu won silver in the women’s 68kg wrestling after losing in Tuesday’s final.

And in the early hours of Tuesday, Ese Brume won bronze in the long women’s long jump.

By James Agberebi

