Varane, Maguire Combo Will Be Solid For Man United -Pires

Arsenal hero Robert Pires believes the defensive partnership of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane for Man United will be solid in the Premier League.

Pires stated this in a hat with TribalFootball, where he insisted that Varane will have no problem acclimatizing to England’s top division.

He also noted that the France international will be a success under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He said: “Yes, Raphael will certainly adapt to English football. Surely there will be matches in which he will suffer physical clashes, but he is now a player of great experience. I see him well paired with (Harry) Maguire, they will form an excellent duo.”

“On my part there was a bit of surprise. In my opinion, president Perez wants to renew his team, but replacing Ramos and Varane will not be easy. For sure, the signing of David Alaba is a good choice.”

