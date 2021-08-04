Alisson Signs New Six-Year Contract  At Liverpool 

Liverpool Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker has become the latest star to commit his long-term future to the Merseyside club.

The Reds announced Alisson’s new contract extension on their official website on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Brazil international has signed a new contract that will run until 2027.

Alisson follows Fabinho, 27, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, 22, in penning a new long-term deal at Anfield.

The Reds want to secure their top senior players on fresh terms and plan talks with Virgil van Dijk, 30, Mohamed Salah, 29, and Andrew Robertson, 27.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com in Evian shortly after penning the deal, Alisson said he was ‘really happy’ to extend his stay.

He said: “I think as you are getting older, you are building a family, you start to think more in your family than in yourself, in your professional terms – but still you have to think on that.

