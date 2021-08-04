Chelsea Offer Lukaku £250k-a-week Wages Ahead Of £100m Transfer Bid

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly offered striker Romelu Lukaku £250,000 in wages as they prepare to bid £100million for the Inter Milan striker.

Chelsea have already seen an £86m offer for the 28-year-old Belgian rejected by the Serie A champions.

But they are keen to secure his signature before the start of the new season and are prepared to break the bank to do so.

And according to The Express, the Champions League winners are willing to offer Lukaku £12.8m per year in wages, more than he earned at Manchester United.

And that could well be enough to convince him to return to the Premier League as SunSport reported on Tuesday he feels he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku joined Chelsea for £17m in 2011 but played just 15 times across two seasons, failing to score a single goal.

During his time in West London, he was farmed out on loan to West Brom and then Everton where…