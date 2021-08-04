Divine Oduduru Reaches Men’s 200m Semi-Finals

Team Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru sailed into the semi-finals of the men’s 200m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Oduduru finished in second position with a time of 20.36s behind Jamaica’s Rasheed Dwyer who won the race in 20.31s.

South Africa’s Anaso Jobdwana got the third automatic spot in 20.78s.

The 24-year-old will look to secure a place in the final of the event later on Tuesday.

He has been drawn in heat 1 of the semi-finals and will square up against Italy’s Eseosa Desalu and Qatar’s Femi Ogunode who both have Nigerian roots.

