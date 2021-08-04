Etebo On Target In Watford Win Over Doncaster

Oghenekaro Etebo scored his first goal for Watford as the Hornets beat Doncaster Rovers 4-0 in a pre-season friendly at St. George’s Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Watford started brightly and it took only five minutes for Etebo to put his side ahead, collecting the ball outside the penalty area and rifling a fierce shot into the top corner.

Troy Deeney, Dan Gosling and Ashley Fletcher scored the other goals for the London side.

Read Also: Napoli Rest Osimhen For Friendly With Wisla Krakow

William Troost-Ekong also started the game for Watford but was replaced after the break.

Emmanuel Dennis , who was among the players introduced after break was withdrawn as a precaution following an injury.

Former junior international Tom Dele-Bashiru also featured for Watford in the game.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…