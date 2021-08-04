Eye On Tokyo 2020 (Day 12); ‘Encounter’ With Edwin Moses

I count myself lucky to have been alive to watch some of the most dramatic moments of the most memorable Olympic Games of the past half a Century, at least, yesterday.

There have been several such moments during Tokyo 2020, particularly since the Athletics events started, that stand-out. These special moments are captured in pictures that will define the Olympics for historians for a long time to come.

So, even as ‘evening’ sets on Tokyo 2020 and the forensic analysis of the levels of performances of the various teams have not begun, it is safe to dig a little beneath the low hanging clouds over Nigeria. It cannot be all doom and gloom for Nigeria.

For the Nigerian contingent, one must shut one’s eyes to the spate of negative media reports that threaten to becloud the silver lining in the country’s final scorecard.

On a positive note, the country presented…