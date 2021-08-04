Grealish To Undergo Medical At Man City On Thursday 

Manchester City are close to agreeing a £100m deal to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa as the England star is set for his medical on Thursday, Sky Sports reports.

The Premier League champions submitted their £100m offer on Friday and it is understood Villa are willing to let Grealish leave.

Grealish, who was given an extended break after playing for England at Euro 2020, has been training with his Villa team-mates in London all week and was once again with the group on Wednesday.

Also Read: Pre-Season Friendly: Etebo On Target In Watford Win Over Doncaster

He will now have to decide whether he wants to depart his boyhood club in a move that would represent the biggest transfer in English football history.

The previous record is held by Paul Pogba, who re-joined Manchester United for £93.25m from Juventus in 2016.

Villa did offer Grealish a new and improved contract earlier this summer, despite him signing a five-year deal last September.

Grealish is a Villa academy graduate…