Liverpool Interested In Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool are reportedly one of several clubs who are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

The Dutchman joined the Cherries for around £14m in 2019, but with the club failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League, the 24-year-old is now considering a transfer.

According to Marca, Danjuma’s performances last season caught the eye of a number of European clubs including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Spanish outfit Villarreal remain the frontrunners for his signature, with the winger at the top of Unai Emery’s priority list.

The Yellow Submarine have already had a bid in the region of £12.75m rejected by Bournemouth, who currently value Danjuma at £21.3m.

Newly-appointed head coach Scott Parker is resigned to losing the Dutch international this summer but knows that the club will only allow him to leave if their valuation of the player is met.

Danjuma finished last season as the club’s top scorer across all competitions, finding the net…