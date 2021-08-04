Maduka Okoye Signs New Contract With Sparta Rotterdam

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has signed a new contract with Sparta Rotterdam that will see him remain at the Eredivisie club until 2025, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye linked up with Sparta Rotterdam last summer after severing ties with German club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

‘We hired Maduka a year ago because we thought he was a great talent’, manager Henk Fraser told the club’s official website.



“Last season he proved us right. With ten clean sheets in 28 games, he contributed to the club’s eighth place finish and was even voted Player of the Season by the supporters. He made great strides last season, he is also the first goalkeeper of the Nigerian national team. Obviously this meant there was a lot of interest in him, but we both had the intention to continue longer and are very happy that we are extending his contract.’

The 21-year- old is looking forward to his second season at Het Kasteel. ‘When I…