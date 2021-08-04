Mark Angel Is the Newest 1xBet Ambassador In Nigeria

1xBet continues to extend its collaborations with the most famous people in Africa and all around the globe. The partnership signed on the 7th of July with Mark Angel, one of the most successful comedians in Nigeria, highlights the company’s focus on building solid relationships.

Not only that Mark is one of Africa’s best comedians right now, but he’s the holder of several remarkable achievements. For example, his Facebook page has more than 17 million followers, and his YouTube account was the first channel in Africa to reach one million subscribers.

Mark Angel will be 1xBet’s ambassador for one year, according to the contract. The partnership between the two sides came naturally, as both enjoy success and popularity in their fields of work. Furthermore, Mark Angel’s success story is exactly what 1xBet wants to promote and empower its customers to reach their goals.

The collaboration with Mark Angel will bring plenty of surprises to 1xBet customers and the comedian’s…