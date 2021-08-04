Napoli Rest Osimhen For Friendly With Wisla Krakow

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will not feature in Wednesday’s (today) friendly against Polish club Wisla Krakow, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen, 22, has scored seven goals in three pre-season outings for the Partenopei, including a brace against former European champions Bayern Munich.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti and his staff have however decided to leave him at home so that he can have some rest.



That leaves Manuel Politano as the only striker available for the game.

Spalleti and his men will shift attention to the start of the new season after today’s friendly.

Napoli will host Serie A newcomers Venezia in their opening game of the campaign on Sunday, August 22.

