Sadiq Bags Brace In Almeria’s Win vs Real Betis In Pre-season

Umar Sadiq scored the two goals that earned Spanish Segunda side Almeria a 2-1 win against Real Betis in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Sadiq netted on either side of Real Betis’ Rober as Almeria continued their impressive form in the tune up games.

It was Almeria’s third win in pre-season after four games (one draw).

The 24-year-old Nigerian opened scoring in the 11th minute before Rober equalised just six minutes later.

Then in the half hour mark Sadiq scored what proved to be the winner for his side.

Almeria will open their 2021/2022 league campaign away to Cartegena on August 16.

Sadiq scored 20 goals in 40 league appearances for Almeria but it was not enough to help them secure promotion to the Spanish top-flight.



By James Agberebi

