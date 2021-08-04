Spartak Moscow Sweat Over Moses Fitness Ahead Benfica Clash

Spartak Moscow are sweating over the fitness of Nigeria winger Victor Moses ahead of Wednesday’s (today) UEFA Champions League third round qualifying first leg clash against Benfica, reports Completesports.com.

Moses picked up an injury in Spartak Moscow’s 1-0 away win against Krylya Sovetov last weekend.

The 30-year-old was replaced by Reziuan Mirzov in the 59th minute of the encounter.



Read Also: Kelechi Iheanacho| Impressive Goals| Assists & Skills 2020/21

“Promes probably won’t be able to play, Maslov is also not ready yet. Moses and Dzhikiya picked up slight injuries in the last match, but we hope they will be able to help us,” Spartak Moscow manager Rui Vitoria told a news conference.

“Ponce has just returned from the Olympics still needs time to be ready again, but will be in the squad tomorrow.”

The winger linked up with Spartak Moscow on a permanent deal from European champions Chelsea this summer.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First…