Tokyo 2020: Dollar Rain For Oborududu, Brume

Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume have been rewarded with cash prizes of $10,000 and $7,500 respectively by Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Oborodudu won Silver in in the women’s Wrestling 68kg, while Brume scooped Bronze in the women’s Long Jump at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister said “There’s no point delaying the reinforcement of these athletes who have made the country proud, that is the reason they were rewarded immediately for their record breaking performance”

Chioma Ajunwa was the first person who won gold medal for Nigeria in the Long at Atlanta 1996, Brume thus follows suit with a bronze, while Oborududu is the first Nigerian Wrestler to win an Olympics medal.

In her reaction, Oborududu said “I am just super excited and I want to say thank you to all my supporters and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the…