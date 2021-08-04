Tokyo 2020: Odunayo Adekuroye Crashes Out In Wrestling

Team Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuroye crashed out of the wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympic Games after losing to Anastasia Nichita of Mongolia, reports Completesports.com.

Adekuroye was leading her opponent 8-2 but was defeated by fall in the Round of 16 clash.

If Nichita reaches the final, Adekuoroye may have an opportunity to vie for a bronze medal through the repechage.

In his first bout of the Men’s freestyle 86kg quarter finals, Nigeria’s only male wrestler to Tokyo, Ekerekeme Agiomor lost by superiority 1-12 to Deepak Punia of India.

In the canoeing event, Nigeria’s first ever female canoeist to the Olympics, Ayomide Bello placed 3rd, consequently missing out of a place in the semi finals of the women’s singles 200m despite finishing with a faster time of 47.326s in the quarter final.

