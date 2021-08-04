Van Gaal Demand 100% Focus From Holland Players

Newly appointed Halland manager, Louis Van Gaal says he won’t hesitate to sideline any player that fail to give him 100% performance ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Van Gaal was re-appointed Netherlands national coach for the third time in his career after taking over from Frank de Boer who left the royal on mutual consent after a disappointing Euro outing.

His contract will see him coach the national team at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after his heroics as coach with Netherland during the 2014 World Cup.

However, the former Man United manager has warned the players that he won’t tolerate any form of poor show of attitude from them.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Strikers Must Be Ruthless In Front Of Goal -Akpoborie

“Dutch football has always been close to my heart and in my view national coaching is a key position for taking our football further,” said Van Gaal.

“In addition, I consider it an honour to coach the Dutch national team. There…