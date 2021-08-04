Varane, Sancho Not Enough To Fix Man United Problem -Barnes

Liverpool legend John Barnes has reiterated that the signing of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will not be enough to solve Manchester United’s biggest problem.

Recall that the Red Devils signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and will soon add up Varane from Real Madrid this summer.

However, in an interview with BonusCodeBets.co.uk, Barnes stated that he is not convinced that Sancho or Varane solves United’s major consistency issues.

“The harmony, consistency and balance is where Manchester United have faltered,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“They’ve played well against the big teams but they’ve been inconsistent and I think that will still be an issue for them next year, because the pressure is not on the team, it’s always on the manager.

“Once you have a situation whereby the pressure’s on the manager, now and again the team won’t perform and people will then blame the manager….