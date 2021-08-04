WBF Champion Cole Holds Boxing Clinic In Lagos

Undefeated Nigerian boxing genius, Gifted Cole Chiori is set to hold a 1-day Boxing Clinic for prospective boxers in Lagos on August 14.

The Ajegunle-born boxer like many Nigerians was not impressed by the lack of representation of our pugilists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. To this effect, Cole has decided to hold a 1-day boxing clinic at Festac, Lagos for the sole purpose of helping to discover boxers who would represent Nigeria in the nearest future at the biggest stage.

The event is planned for the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) field in Festac City on August 14. Registration is ongoing and it will end on the morning of the event. There will also be weigh-in same day of the fight at FHA sports ground.

Speaking with reporters, Cole said: ‘I’m passionate about boxing and giving back to the society is a no-brainer. Boxing has brought so much glory to Nigeria in the past and I want to see that happen again. The Boxing Clinic is to help groom talented boxers and provide them with…