Why Super Eagles Failed To Win 1994 World Cup -Oliseh

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, has made a startling revelation on why the team failed to win the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria crashed out in the round of 16 after losing 2-1 to Italy. The team had topped its group that consists of Argentina, Bulgaria, and Greece.

However, Oliseh in an interview with FIFA.com noted that the Super Eagles had the ingredients to go beyond the round of 16 but that “the overall circumstances weren’t in our favour”.

Read Also: Enekwechi Seeks For Support, Not Distraction

“I still think we had the potential to win that year.

“All the ingredients were there, but the overall circumstances weren’t in our favour.

“At any rate, it had nothing to do with our squad, which had the talent to go all the way,” Oliseh told FIFA website.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…