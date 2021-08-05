AFN Insists: We Are Not Aware Of Any PUMA Contract

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN says it is not in possession of any contractual documents signed between it and equipments and sportswear manufacturer, PUMA and cannot be liable for what it knows nothing about.

In a statement signed by Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, its Secretary General, the AFN says it does not know anything about the contract outside what has been written in the media and, from the media reports had even made attempt to clarify from PUMA, pointing out breaches of the AFN constitution by Messrs Gusau and Adeleye who PUMA confirmed negotiated the deal.

“The attention of the AFN has been drawn to a media statement signed by Shehu Ibrahim Gusau confirming the termination of the agreement he and Mr Sunday Adeleye signed with sportswear and equipment company, PUMA purportedly on behalf of the AFN in July, 2019.

“The AFN wishes to state unequivocally that it is not aware of any contract as there was no document in the Secretariat of the federation…