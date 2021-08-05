Atalanta Emerge As Shock Candidates For Abraham 

Chelsea academy product Tammy Abraham is being linked with a shock move to Serie A club Atalanta.

Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham have all been recently linked with the six-cap England international, but Atalanta have now emerged as surprise candidates to secure his signature according to Sky in Italy.

It is claimed that Inter will make a move for Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata, 30, to replace Lukaku, and that Chelsea are ‘seriously considering handing over’ Abraham as a replacement.

It remains to be seen whether Abraham would be in favour of the move, after claims he has his ‘eyes set on Arsenal’ on an initial loan deal before signing him permanently for £30m next summer.

The Blues are reportedly also prepared to offer Romelu Lukaku a staggering £250,000 per week in an effort to lure him away from the San Siro.

But the deal is far from done, with Inter keen to hang onto their star-striker and Lukaku reluctant to force a move, meaning Chelsea will have to match the…