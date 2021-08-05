Campbell Makes Prediction For Joshua’s Clash With Usyk

Luke Campbell expects Anthony Joshua to be too ‘strong’ for Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight clash in August.

The former Commonwealth lightweight champion has fought on the undercard of multiple Joshua heavyweight main events during his successful career, and has now hung up his gloves after achieving everything he set out to do in the sport.

And ‘Coolhand’ has now backed his former teammate to be in a ‘great fight’ with Oleksandr Usyk but believes he should be ‘too strong’ on the night despite the Ukrainian’s ‘technique’.

“I think it is a great fight, Usyk is an unbelievable talent,” Campbell told Mirror Fighting .

“His technique and boxing IQ is certainly up there with the best, but is he a heavyweight?

“I don’t think he is quite a heavyweight to be honest, this is where Joshua has the advantage.

“Joshua has got quick hands, and is a big strong heavyweight so if he imposes his…