Chelsea Boss Tuchel Addresses Lukaku Speculation

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel branded Romelu Lukaku “a fantastic player” when questioned on a possible move for the Inter Milan striker during this summer’s transfer window.

Having been frustrated in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland, the Blues have allegedly switched their attention to Lukaku, as they bid to bring a new striker to Stamford Bridge.

When asked about the Belgium international following Wednesday’s pre-season friendly with Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel lavished praise on the former Chelsea forward.

However, the Blues manager refused to be drawn on suggestions that his side were in talks with Inter over a deal which could be worth in excess of £100m to the Italian champions.

“I won’t talk about players who are not in my squad. Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player, he is not in my squad, he is in Inter. Everyone wants to join my squad. I can imagine a lot of players want to come and join,” Goal journalist Nizaar Kinsella quotes Tuchel as…