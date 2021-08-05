Edem, Assar Are Africa’s Biggest Movers In ITTF Ranking l

The performances of Nigeria’s Offiong Edem and Egypt’s Omar Assar in the singles event of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been rewarded, as the Nigerian and Egyptian have been listed among the biggest movers in the latest ITTF Ranking released on Wednesday August 4 by the world table tennis ruling body.

The Nigerian who was ranked 123 before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gained seven steps up the ladder to be rated 116 in the world, the third best African player in the world behind Egypt’s duo of Dina Meshref and Yousra Helmy who were ranked 37 and 101 respectively in the latest world rating.

Edem who competed in her third Olympic Games started her campaign from the first round of the women’s singles where she defeated highly-rated Hungarian Dora Madarasz 4-2 before being edged out by American Lily Zhang 4-1 in the second round.

At Tokyo, she remains the only Nigerian to record a win while the likes of Quadri…