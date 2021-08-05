Emilio Chelsea Star Ballack’s Son Killed In Bike Accident 

Emilio Ballack, the 18-year-old son of former Germany and Chelsea star Michael Ballack, has died after being crushed by a quad-bike near the family’s holiday home in Portugal.

Emilio was involved in the accident in the early hours of Thursday morning, where firefighters tried to rescue Emilio near the Villas do Mar estate.

Portuguese TV channel TVI24 reported that the tragedy happened in Troia, a peninsular off the coast of Setubal just south of Lisbon, close to the house of Ballack.

Emilio recently posted pictures of his time in Portugal at the weekend, showing pictures of his time at the beach with his family.

The teenager had been spending time at Sublime Beach Club in Alentejo, just days before he passed away.

Details of his accident have not yet been disclosed.

Ballack is widely regarded as one of the best German players of all time and is a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Chelsea.

