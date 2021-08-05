Eye On Tokyo 2020 (Day 13)

It is a sad day in the Nigerian camp for several reasons. In every room in the Olympic Village or the various hotel rooms where Team Nigeria officials are staying in the city of Tokyo, there is some lamentation.

To start with, finally, the hunt for medals has come to a terminus. Nigeria may be stuck with the only two medals, one Silver and a Bronze, that it secured before this day.

Secondly, the day ended with one of the great disappointments of Tokyo 2020 even beyond the Nigerian contingent. On one of the most painful days for the small contingent left here in Tokyo, the defeat of Odunayo Adekuoroye was the deepest cut in country’s quest for medals at the Games of the 32nd Olympiad.

If there were two athletes that Nigerians had unflinching confidence would come through and return to Nigeria with a medal in Tokyo, the least of which…