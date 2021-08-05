Guardiola Lavishes Praise On Sam Edozie

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has branded Sam Edozie an “incredible young player”, with the attacker impressing for the Citizens during their preparations for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 18-year-old has scored in each of his side’s three pre-season matches this summer against Preston North End, Barnsley and Blackpool.

Edozie was named in the starting XI against Blackpool on Tuesday night and needed just three minutes to find the back of the net.



Guardiola has lavished praise on the winger but has insisted that he will need time to develop into a potential regular first-team player for the Premier League champions.

“As a young talent, having a special quality, a guy who gets to the box with intention to score a goal – it’s so important for wingers,” Guardiola told the club’s official website.

“He’s an incredible young player with good pace. But we have to be patient with him. He had…