Inter Milan Has No Choice Than To Sell Lukaku To Chelsea -Gigli

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli believes Inter Milan have no choice but to sell Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

He made this know in a chat with TMW on Thursday, where he said that with the offered by the London club to Inter Milan, they will be tempted to sell the Belgian star.

He said: “The problem is serious, real and must be there for all to see.

“Inter are forced to do what they did: I am not saying that I wish them to win the Scudetto, this I never could, but I wish them to find harmony. Lukaku, who wanted stay, when he heard about 12-13 million euros net he started thinking with his own pockets.

“If he leaves, it’s about replacing him with someone who will not be like him but who can manage the situation together with the coach.”

