NPFL : Rivers United Qualify For Champions League, Enyimba Secure Confederation Cup Spot

Rivers United finished in second position in the Nigeria Professional Football League and will feature in the CAF Champions League next season, reports Completesports.com.

Stanley Eguma’s side lost 1-0 to Sunshine Stars in Akure on the final day of the campaign but were awarded three points by the Nigeria Football Federation disciplinary committee over a disputed match against Jigawa Golden Stars, who fielded an ineligible player.

Rivers United garnered 66 points from 38 games.

Enyimba ended the campaign in third position which guaranteed a place in the CAF Confederation Cup .

The Peoples Elephant defeated Dakkada 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo to finish the campaign on a winning note.

Anayo Iwuala bagged a brace for the Aba giants with Samad Kadiri scoring the other goal.

Musa Bashiru scored Dakkada’s only goal of the game.

Kwara United finished in fourth position and…