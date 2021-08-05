OFFICIAL: Grealish Joins Man City On Six-Year Contract 

Jack Grealish has joined Premier League champions Manchester City on a six-year contract believed to be worth £100m.

City announced the signing in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

“Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Jack Grealish on a six-year deal.

“The 25-year-old midfielder joins from Aston Villa, having made 213 appearances over the course of eight seasons, scoring 32 goals and assisting 43.

“In addition to widespread admiration for his domestic performances, Jack also received plaudits for his impressive individual and team contribution to the England squad, as the national team reached the final of the Euro 2020 competition in a truly memorable summer for fans all over the country.”

Speaking on his move to City, Grealish said:”I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City.

“City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of…