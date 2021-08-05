Southampton Join Tammy Abraham Race

Southampton have reportedly joined the likes of Arsenal and West Ham United in the race for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham.

Opportunities for the striker under Thomas Tuchel were few and far between last season, leading to speculation that he could be sold ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Arsenal and West Ham have both been tipped to prise Abraham away from their London rivals, who are supposedly holding out for a £40m figure to offload the 23-year-old.

Now, the Evening Standard claims that Southampton have also registered their interest in Abraham, with the Saints seeking a replacement for Danny Ings following his surprise transfer to Aston Villa.

However, the report adds that Chelsea are keen to get Abraham off the books permanently, whereas Southampton would prefer a loan deal, and neither Arsenal nor West Ham are prepared to fork out Chelsea’s £40m asking price.

Abraham – who is also supposedly wanted…