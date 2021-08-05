Success Wants Watford Stay, Not Interested In Udinese Move

Nigeria forward Isaac Success is not willing to leave Watford this summer amid plans to transfer him to Serie A club Udinese.

Watford are open to selling the striker this summer with Udinese, who are also owned by the Pozzo family a viable option.

Udinese, according to sources have also confirmed that they are interested In signing the Nigeria forward.

Read Also: Why Super Eagles Failed To Win 1994 World Cup -Oliseh

However, with two years remaining on his Hornets’ contract, Success is happy at Vicarage Road, particularly after playing his way into Xisco Munoz’s side at the end of last season.

Therefore, convincing him to leave this summer remains the biggest stumbling block at the moment.

Loan options in the UK might be more palatable for the 25-year-old, and will be considered, but potential suitors matching that criteria are few and far between.

The club’s preference is to transfer him permanently to Italy, but a compromise may have to be sought that suits both parties,…