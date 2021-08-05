Super Eagles Strikers Must Be Ruthless In Front Of Goal -Akpoborie

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has urged the Super Eagles strikers to be brutal in front of goal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers slated for September.

Recall that Nigeria has been pitted alongside Liberia, Cape Verde, and Central Africa Republic (CAR). The three-time African champions will begin the second round of the qualifiers against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on September 3.

Gernot Rohr’s men will then travel to Cape Verde on September 7.

The Super Eagles play a double-header against the Central African Republic (CAR) between October 6 and 12. Nigeria will host the first leg, before travelling for the reverse fixture.

They will then play against Liberia and Cape Verde again the following month. These two matches will be played between November 11 and 16.

Speaking with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg star stated that the Super Eagles’ array of stars may not count if…