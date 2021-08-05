Tokyo 2020: Enekwechi Places 12th In Shot Put Final 

Nigeria’s only hope in the men’s Shot Put event Chukwuebuka Enekwechi could only finish 12th in the final on Thursday.

Enekwechi’s throw of 19.74m was not good enough for a podium finish.

fouled in his opening throw, then threw 18.87m on his 2nd attempt.

His last throw of 19.74m was not enough to make the last round.

The gold went to Ryan Crouser of the United States silver was won by Joe Kovacs also of the United while the bronze went to Tom Walsh of New Zealand.

