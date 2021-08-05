Tokyo 2020: Nigeria Crashes Out In Women’s 4×100m Relay

Nigeria women’s 4×100m relay team are out of contention for a medal at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The quartet of Tobi Amusan, Grace Nwokocha, Patience Okon-George and Ese Brume finished 6th in heat 2, posting a time of 43.25s.

The race was won by Germany in a time of 42.00, Switzerland finished second on 42.05 and China in third with 42.82.

The 4×100m women’s relay final comes up on Friday and will be contested by the Netherlands, France, Germany, Great Britain, United States, Switzerland, Jamaica and China.

Team Nigeria are in joint 68 position on the medal table alongside Bulgaria and San Marino.

China lead the table on 32 gold, 23 silver and 16 bronze, United States are second with 27 gold, 33 silver and 24 bronze, in third position is Japan with 27 gold, seven silver and 13 bronze.

