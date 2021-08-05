Why Lingard Must Leave Man United Now -Bent

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has advised Jesse Lingard to leave Man United this summer in a bid to get regular playing time.

The English star was very impressive during a loan spell at West Ham United during the second half of last season.

Lingard managed nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances for David Moyes’ Hammers side.

However, with the arrival of Jordan Sancho in the team, Bent in an interview with TalkSport said that he’s expected to have limited playing time.

“It’s hard to walk away from a size of the club of Manchester United, I understand that,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“He came through the youth system there and loves that football club, but ultimately he’s way down the pecking order.

“The form that he showed the back end of last season for West Ham, getting himself back into England contention was superb.

“I would want to keep that momentum going. I wouldn’t want to sit on the…