Abramovich Requests Meeting With Messi’s Reps Over Chelsea Move 

Lionel Messi is reportedly now being eyed by Chelsea with Blues owner Roman Abramovich said to have ‘requested an urgent meeting’ with his representatives.

On Thursday night, Barcelona announced that Messi, 34, will leave the club after 21 years, failing to renew his contract due to financial regulations in Spain.

It means Messi is a free agent, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain the obvious suitors.

Both owned by Middle Eastern states, the two clubs can both offer Messi trophies and familiar faces.

However, PSG may not be able to meet his wage demands and City have just spent £100million on Jack Grealish, while also in pursuit of Harry Kane.

According to AS in Spain, Russian billionaire Abramovich has ‘set his eyes’ on Messi and ‘requested an urgent meeting’ with his team.

It is known that the Blues are strongly in the market for a new attacker with Erling Haaland a major target at the start…