Adewale Thrilled To Inspire Gent Draw Against RFS

Nigerian midfielder, Oladoye Adewale, is thrilled to have inspired Gent’s 2-2 comeback draw against RFS from Latvia at the Ghelamco Arena in Thursday’s first leg of the third round of the European Cup qualifying match.

The 19-year-old who joined Gent in March alongside his bosom friend Chinoso Emeka from Nigerian club, Water FC was handed his first start by coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck in the encounter and he repaid the faith by scoring a crisp 20-yard shot to reduce his side’s deficit in the 57th minute after Gent trailed RFS 2-0.

Darko Lemajic and Tomas Simkovic had shot the visitors into a two-goal lead before the break before the Nigerian halved the RFS’ lead in the 52nd minute.

Tarik Tissoudali earned Gent a share of the spoils in the 77th minute.

Adewale making his third appearance for the club since he was promoted to the first team at the start of the season said, “I’m feeling really happy we…