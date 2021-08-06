Arsenal Never Wanted Me To Sign For Marseille -Saliba

William Saliba has admitted that Arsenal never wanted him to sign for Marseille.

Saliba, who was unveiled on Thursday by the Ligue 1 club, stated that he had to go against Gunner’s wish in order to sign for Marseille.

Recall that the French center-back spent the second half of last season on loan with Nice and was keen to return to his homeland again this season.

“It was I who chose OM, Arsenal preferred that I go to England but I knew that it was the right choice here.

Read Also: Juventus Legend Del Piero Shocked By Messi’s Barca Exit

“I pushed and pushed for that.

“I am young, I am 20 years old. I haven’t proven anything.

“I want to progress here. We feel that the training sessions are intensive, we have very few days off.”

