Barcelona Chief Laporta Explains Messi Exit

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has declared a “new era” at the club after Lionel Messi’s departure, and says there is no going back.

Laporta also blamed the “awful” financial mismanagement of his predecessors and LaLiga’s financial rules for the exit.

The Spanish giants announced last night that Messi would not be signing a new contract in Catalonia due to the financial fair play rules in LaLiga. Messi, the six time Ballon d’Or winner, is now a free agent.



Asked if Messi could still stay for Barca, Laporta said: “I do not want to create false hope, this negotiation has ended. If fair play continues to be rigid, the player needs some time to see what he is going to do and evaluate his situation, look at other options.

“I’m sad but we did everything to keep Leo and he was prepared to stay at Barcelona, it was agreed. A new era starts now without Lionel Messi.

“Leo wanted to stay, so he is not…